Monday, July 4th 2022, 10:17 pm

Family Still Looking For Answers In Woman's Disappearance 24 Years Later

Kimberly Mullens has been missing for 24 years, and no one has been charged with her disappearance.

Mullens was last seen at her Tulsa apartment near 5th and Lewis sometime in late June or early July of 1998.

She leaves behind heartbroken children and grandchildren she has never met.

Loved ones said they are desperate for closure.

"I remember her laugh and her smile,” said Jessica Pritchett, Mullens’ oldest child. “You didn't see it very often, but when we'd seen it, she could light up a room. She really could."

Pritchett said she misses her mom more than anything.

Mullens was 33 and had four children, including a two-week-old baby.

"She was a good mom to us kids,” said Pritchett. “I just want to know why and where she's at. Whether she's dead or alive, I just want to know where so we can bring her home."

Loved ones said Mullens was in an abusive marriage, but she never reported to police.

Mullens' children said she was last seen with her husband, and they had a violent argument.

"That's what he's telling everybody, that she left for another man, but everybody knows that's not true,” said Pritchett. “She left her purse there, everything that she owned, her newborn baby that was two weeks old, a five-year-old daughter. She would have never done that."

Mullens' family did not believe her husband's story and reported her disappearance to police.

While her case remains cold, loved ones are still hopeful for leads.

"I just really want somebody to stand up, be grown and say something,” Pritchett. “If that was their mom, what would they want somebody to do? She's got kids, she's got grandkids around. They want to see her just as bad as we do."

Mullens' family hopes her case can shed light on domestic violence.

If you know anything about her case, you can report it anonymously and even get a reward for your tip.

The number is 918-596-COPS.