President Biden Awards Oklahoma Lawyer With Medal Of Honor

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 4:51 pm

By: News On 6, CBS News

An Oklahoma lawyer was among the newest recipients of our country's highest military honor.

President Joe Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Specialist five Dwight Birdwell on Tuesday during a ceremony at the White House.

Birdwell went above and beyond the call of duty during an attack on an airbase in Vietnam.

His Medal of Honor citation said Birdwell rescued an injured soldier, then fought back against the enemy even after being shot several times.

Birdwell refused to get treatment and held off the Vietcong until reinforcements arrived.