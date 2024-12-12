Tulsa Police Officers Surprise People With Random Acts Of Kindness

Instead of handing out citations on Wednesday, some Tulsa Police Department officers handed out gifts. It's part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's Random Acts of Kindness Week, where they give food and toys to strangers.

Instead of handing out citations on Wednesday, some Tulsa Police Department officers handed out gifts.

It's part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's Random Acts of Kindness Week, where they give food and toys to strangers.

Officer Cody Riley pulled over three people to surprise them with gifts.

"Growing up, my grandparents always threw a big party, and it was one of those things where everyone was invited,” Riley said. “My grandma would always have presents in the back and made sure everyone went home with something. It was instilled in me, the giving aspect.”

Luke Dillion received a gas card to Quick Trip.

"I liked the surprise,” Dillion said. “I really did. I like the work that the police department does as well. I just want to say that because they put their life on the line every day."

Officer Riley also gave a toy and a Walmart gift card to Gloria Elizalde and her son.

"There are a lot of people that are so nice to give something out like this every year,” Elizalde said. “I am really grateful I got chosen."

These random acts of kindness go on through Friday afternoon.

