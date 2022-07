Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 10:30 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) is sharing a pretty cool video of an alligator in far Southeastern Oklahoma.

Check out this alligator sliding into the water in the Red Slough Wildlife Management area southeast of Idabel.

The ODWC said it has started two new alligator research projects where biologists will spend two years studying the native population, tracking individual gators, and developing a long-term management plan for the species.