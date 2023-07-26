Children Who Volunteer See Health Benefits, Study Finds

By: News On 6, CBS News

At a time when America's youth is facing a mental health crisis, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has found an approach to better wellbeing.

Children and teenagers who volunteer in their community don't just help others - they may also be improving their own health.

New York City high school volunteer Penelope Segerdahl was matched with senior Laura Lehrman for weekly visits and knitting lessons through the non-profit DOROT. DOROT is the Hebrew word for “generations.”

She says the weekly visits help her to stitch away stress. “It's been amazing, honestly, it's the highlight of my week,” she said.

The organization’s mission is to alleviate social isolation for older adults. But Segerdahl quickly found the visits lifted her mood, too.

“In the winter, when the sun starts setting earlier, I tend to get a little sadder because there's not that much sun and then everything goes downhill. This winter I wasn't feeling that,” she said.

A national survey of American children and teens found those who did volunteer work were in better physical health, were more likely to flourish, and less likely to experience anxiety, depression, or behavioral problems.

“We often hear this has changed my life. They report on feeling useful, feeling valued, feeling like they're a bigger part of the community…all these benchmarks of well being,” said Shai Rosenfeld, DOROT’s Director for Intergenerational Program Engagement.

The wellbeing of America’s young people is now a top concern for the US Surgeon General, who warned in June of a youth mental health crisis.

“It now threatens the foundation for health and wellbeing for millions of our children,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy.

For Penelope, volunteering is a break from the pressures of adolescence. “I get to go knit after school and just cleanse my mind,” she said.