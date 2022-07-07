Voting For 'Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood' Nears An End

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 10:29 am

By: News On 6

In a few months, you could see artwork from the Gilcrease Museum popping up in places around the Tulsa area.

Voting for “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” ends on Friday, where you can vote on your favorite pieces of art. The paintings will be going from the walls of the museum to places around Tulsa like parks, libraries, and nature.

It's been a year since the Gilcrease Museum has been open after closing for demolition and construction on a new building. Manager of Public Programs Laurel Benson says the museum is expected to reopen in 2024. But until then, the museum is keeping the art alive in the neighborhood.

"Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood" is a pop-up exhibition that will display paintings in at least 30 different sites across the Tulsa area. Benson says sites include Turkey Mountain, Guthrie Green, Gathering Place, the Broken Arrow Rose District, and many others.

Starting in October, Benson says each painting will be individually featured for a few months at a time. Six paintings are on the ballot and the winners will go to the three with the most votes. Benson says so far, more than 2,000 people have voted.

"The fact that it's in their neighborhood, that they're not going to have to travel to see it or travel very far,” Benson said. "It's just an exciting way to get people excited about the museum, but also learn more about art and engaging them with art and culture in our community."

You can vote online or at Central, Zarrow, or Hardesty Libraries until Friday at 5 p.m.