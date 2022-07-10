Tulsa Police, Firefighters Rescue Woman Off Bridge Post

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 6:32 pm

By: News On 6

A woman made it safely off a bridge post on Sunday thank to the help of Tulsa police and firefighters.

The rescue happened Sunday morning on the 71st bridge over the Arkansas River.

Police said some passerby called 911 after hearing a woman asking for help.

Officers found the woman clinging to a bridge post and called the fire department to bring their big rig.

One of the firefighters strapped the woman and she told him she wanted help and didn't want to be there.

The woman went to the hospital to be checked out and should be OK.