Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 6:53 am

By: News On 6

New Mental Health Crisis Hotline '988' Has Received Over 400 Calls Since Launch

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health says the new mental health crisis hotline '988' has received more than 400 calls since launching last week.

The department says response personnel dispatched on the calls will have the ability to make same or next day appointments for people in a crisis.

Mental health experts say it's a great step, but the key to success is getting more funding through comprehensive legislation.

The 988 number takes the place of the previous 10-digit hotline number.

The hotline will launch nationwide this Saturday.