Seasonable Wednesday Heat Before Triple Digits Return

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 7:59 am

A weak front has ushered in a brief break from the triple digits across most of Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Comfortable and cooler conditions will greet you to start off Wednesday – at least across northeastern Oklahoma – thanks to some drier air in place. We’ll warm up quickly as usual, with highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon in northeastern Oklahoma and still close to 100 in southeastern Oklahoma. Thanks to that relatively drier air, we won’t have much of a heat index factor around the Tulsa metro, but southeastern Oklahoma will still feel the humidity.

The climb back towards triple digits starts again Thursday, after another nice start Thursday morning. Highs will be back around 100 Thursday afternoon, and with winds remaining light we may again have some air quality issues by late in the day. Triple-digit readings appear likely areawide on Friday, with some spots as hot as 102-104 degrees as the upper-level ridge strengthens over the area.

Highs of 100 degrees or higher appear likely to continue over the weekend, but as that upper-level ridge (“heat dome”) weakens slightly, some very small disturbances will try to trigger a few isolated showers or storms. If we can get enough of those near the area, that could hold our highs just below the triple digits in some spots. I know, it’s not much… but it’s something.

The same pretty much goes for next week as well, as the July doldrums continue. We’ll likely make runs towards 100 degrees or higher most days, with some small hope of isolated storms to cool a few lucky folks off at times next week. Unfortunately, any sort of significant heat relief is very hard to come by this time of year, so settle in for the long haul everybody!

