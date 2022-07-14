×
Thursday, July 14th 2022, 10:52 am
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 14)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (July 14)
Top Headlines
Former Oklahoma State Auditor Outlines Process Ahead Of TPS Audit
Amy Slanchik
As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like.
3 Men Cleared In 1995 Killing Of NYC Subway Token Clerk
Associated Press
A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik after prosecutors said the case was built on falsehood-filled confessions, shaky witness identifications and other flawed evidence.
Deposition Of Trump, 2 Children Delayed After Ivana’s Death
Associated Press
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.
Muskogee Man Reunited With Cat Following Apartment Fire
News On 6
A Muskogee man is now reunited with his cat after it ran off during an apartment fire.
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes Wedding Puts Spotlight On Tulsa's Philbrook Museum
Kristen Weaver
Actress Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes last month at the Philbrook Museum. They said they wanted to put a focus on Greenwood, the arts and culture here and all the changes happening in Tulsa.
Student of the Week: Elizabeth Walker
News On 6
News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country. This week's winner is Elizabeth Walker, a senior from Broken Arrow High School.
View More Stories