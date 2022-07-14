Thursday, July 14th 2022, 12:17 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Chef Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino who's doing a shrimp cocktail for us.

Note: Keep cold food below 40 degrees. Keep hot food above 140 degrees

Cooking Shrimp Procedure For Cocktail Shrimp

INGREDIENTS

1. 2 gallons of water

2. 1.5 lbs. 41/50 Peeled and deveined cold-water shrimp

3. 2 tbsp. picked seasoning (place in cheesecloth)

4. 1 cup lemon juice

5. ½ cup old bay seasoning

6. 2tbsp. garlic powder

METHOD

1. Combine pickle spice, old bay seasoning, garlic, and lemon juice with water

2. Wait for the water to boil

3. Carefully add shrimp into the boiling water to avoid splashing yourself

4. Turn off as soon as the water begins to boil again

5. Check temperature 145’

6. Drain the hot water and remove the pickling bag and shock the shrimp with ice until under 40’

Shrimp Cocktail

INGREDIENTS

1. 1.5 lbs. 41/50 Peeled and deveined cold-water shrimp

2. 2 tbsp. kosher salt

3. 1 tbsp. black pepper

4. ½ cup ketchup

5. 20 oz. Tomato juice

6. ½ cup clam juice

7. 2 tbsp Cumin

8. 2tbsp granulated garlic

9. ½ cup lime juice

10. Cholula Hot Sauce for taste

11. 2 small diced Roma Tomatoes

12. 1 cup small diced cucumber (peeled and deseeded)

13. ½ cup small diced jalapenos (deseeded)

14. ½ cup small diced yellow onion

15. 1 cup med. Diced avocado

16. 1 cup small chopped cilantro

17. 2 lemon wedges

METHOD

1. Combine salt, pepper, ketchup, lime juice, tomato juice, and hot sauce in a small bowl and mix well.

2. In another bowl combine cooked shrimp, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, cucumbers, and cilantro.

3. Pour the dressing onto the shrimp and veg. combo

4. Toss to coat

5. Serve in a large wide-rimmed glass

6. Garnish with lemon wedge, cilantro, avocado, and onions with saltine crackers