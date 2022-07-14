Friends Mourn Broken Arrow Sailor Who Died On Aircraft Carrier

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 5:31 pm

Friends of a Broken Arrow sailor who was killed this week said he was talented, kind, and outgoing.

Darren Collins died on an aircraft carrier in California. He was only 22 years old.

People who knew Darren describe him as a dedicated sailor who never met a stranger and wanted to make his family proud.

Courtney Keel said she and her best friend Darren Collins grew up together.

“He was my best friend since elementary school. We just clicked right away actually," she said.

Courtney said Darren was kind, outgoing and someone she could count on for anything.

She said Darren always dreamed of being in the military like many of his family members and making his grandfather proud.

“He brought great honor to his family, he was just an amazing, wonderful person, friend and son," said Keel.

Darren joined the Navy in 2019 and was assigned to the USS Carl Vinson in October 2020 as an information systems technician.

The Navy said he died on Sunday on the aircraft carrier in San Diego. The cause is still under investigation, but the Navy said it doesn’t suspect foul play or suicide.

“I didn't know what to say," Keel said. "I had a complete mental breakdown, just no, no, no this can’t be happening," she said.

Courtney said she’s still in shock but said now she wants to live like Darren.

She and Darren got matching tattoos to remember their elementary school days and she will soon be getting another tattoo in honor of him.

"I don’t want to live without him but it’s what he would want," said Keel.

The USS Carl Vinson's commanding officer describes Darren as a “talented young man” and said he’ll continue to support the crew that's grieving for Darren.

"I’m going to spread the kindness and joy that he had," she said.

The Navy is offering counseling to the crew.

No funeral date has been set yet.