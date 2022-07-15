New York Times, Hasbro To Release Wordle Board Game

Friday, July 15th 2022, 8:08 am

By: CBS News

The New York Times and Hasbro are teaming up to create a Wordle Board Game. Based off the hit online world puzzle, "Wordle: The Party Game," will be available for purchase in October.

The game was first created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle in October 2021 as a gift to his wife, according to The New York Times. Following a pandemic craze that skyrocketed daily users into the millions, the Times acquired the popular word game for an amount in the "low seven figures."

Now, Wordle will take yet another form as a collaborative board game, where players can compete together and in real life.

In the online version of Wordle, players are given six chances to guess a certain five letter word. If a letter chosen is in the word but in the wrong space, the box turns yellow. Choose the right letter in the right spot, and the box will turn green.

In the board game version, the basic tenets of the game remain, but players will compete against each other for points. The fewer guesses a player takes per word, the fewer points they score. The person with the lowest score at the end of the game wins.

"Wordle truly brought us all together, and that's what makes it so special," Jonathan Knight, head of Games for the Times, said in a statement. "With each daily puzzle, we're connected with friends and family through social play. At New York Times Games, we're focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we're so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle."

First published on July 14, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.