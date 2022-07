Friday, July 15th 2022, 10:36 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Gospel Singer-Songwriter Bill Gaither To Bring Homecoming Concert To Tulsa's Mabee Center

Gospel Legend Bill Gaither is bringing his Homecoming concert to Tulsa.

Gaither will host his 2-day concert at the Mabee Center on August, 19 and 20.

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor spoke with Gaither on Friday about what attendees can expect.

For more information on the show, or to purchase tickets, Click Here.