OHP: Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found Along Arkansas River

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 9:21 pm

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has recovered the body of a missing four-year-old boy who was swept away Friday night along the Arkansas River west of Sand Springs.

Troopers say the OHP Marine Enforcement Division found the boy underwater a little after 10 a.m. Saturday.

A father was riding a 4-wheeler while his six and four-year-old boys were in the water.

He saw the boys were getting too deep into the water and tried to save them.

He was able to save his six-year-old son, but the four-year-old was swept away and later drowned.

Several agencies from Tulsa, Mannford and Sand Springs were at the Keystone Dam searching for the boy.

Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says there are several steps people can take to ensure their kids are safe when near water.

"We very strongly urge parents...if you have your children around the water, have them within arm's reach, have them within eye shot, and we prefer that they actually have a life jacket on," Roebuck said.

Troopers say the boy was found less than a mile east of where he was last seen.



