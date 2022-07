Saturday, July 16th 2022, 9:21 pm

By: News On 6

A 73-year-old man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP said it happened in Taft, Oklahoma, around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said Glenn Newburn of Red Oak, Oklahoma, was walking along the Arkansas River bank with another person when he stepped off a sand bar.

Newburn went underwater and never resurfaced.

His body was found Saturday morning about a half-mile east of where he went in, according to the OHP.