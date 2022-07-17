Brother, Sister Arrested For Larceny By Tulsa Police

Saturday, July 16th 2022, 9:28 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence.

Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day.

They say they arranged a meetup and detained suspect Dan Palmer for questioning.

Police said Palmer told them his sister Brenda Linam called him to help her pick up the items from a house where she was working.

Police arrested both Palmer and Linam for larceny.