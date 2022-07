Saturday, July 16th 2022, 10:14 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

New Sooner Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Adjusting To Role In Sooners Offense

This time a year ago, nobody would have ever imagined Dillon Gabriel as the Oklahoma starting quarterback.

Well, one coaching change, and a bunch of transfers later, here we are.

Gabriel will suit up this fall not for the UCF Golden Knights, but the Sooners.

Sports Reporter Lee Benson caught up with him at media days and discussed how he's adjusting to the role.