Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark

Friday, September 2nd 2022, 9:44 am

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update 9:40 a.m. 9/2/2022

Police say two arrests have been made in connection to the shooting death of a teen near a landmark in downtown Tulsa.

According to Tulsa police, detectives arrested 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet for 1st Degree Murder on Tuesday, august 30.

Tulsa Police say detectives also arrested 18-year-old Isaac Harvey on Thursday, September 1. According to police, Harvey was charged with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm after Juvenile Adjudication.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe."

TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running.

Tulsa investigators said they learned several young adults were at the Downtown Tulsa attraction that night. Police believe one group of people shot at another group as they were leaving in a car. The One Williams Center building at 1st Street and Boston was hit by bullets.

Police said McAdoo was shot in the car and died at a hospital later in the morning.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.