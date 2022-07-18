Oklahoma Facing Statewide Blood Shortage

Monday, July 18th 2022, 8:39 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says this summer is proving to be challenging when it comes to blood supply and donations.

According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, the state is not in a blood crisis, but leaders say they are concerned about their blood supply.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides about 90% of blood to Oklahomans spread to various hospitals and medical agencies. The Institute typically holds about 100 blood drives a month to help engage the community in giving blood.

Executive Director Jan Laub says the agency likes to have a week's worth of blood supply on its shelves, but says they continue to have only two to three days worth, months at a time.

Laub says getting the public to donate blood has been challenging this summer. She says supply chain issues is another problem they are dealing with.

"It's kind of scary when you think we can't get blood bags to help draw blood what's going to happen. Needles just anything we have to have to draw that blood is important. We are fortunate we have this great team in OKC that they'll say this center has this much product and Tulsa you've got this much can you share," said Laub.

Appointments are not necessary to give blood and the institute accepts walk ins.

Click Here for more information.








