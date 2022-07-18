×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 18)
Monday, July 18th 2022, 10:35 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 18)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 18)
Top Headlines
Doctor Explains Signs Of Heat Related Illnesses
Amy Slanchik
Whether you're outside for work or for fun, doctors say it's important for all of us to know the signs of heat related illnesses.
Tulsa Woman Frustrated With Apartment's Response To Air Conditioning Issues
Kaitlyn Deggs
Tuesday is the hottest day of the summer so far and a Tulsa woman is desperate for help.
Bartlesville Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect
News On 6
Bartlesville Police sent a picture of a man they say robbed the Armstrong Bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma Delegation Responds To House Democrats’ Proposed ‘Respect For Marriage Act’
Alex Cameron
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation that would enshrine the right of same-sex and biracial couples to legally marry in federal law, making moot any potential Supreme Court ruling that would take away those rights.
Nonprofit Coffee Shop 'She Brews' Awarded Impact Grant
Meredith McCown
A Green Country coffee shop is getting a new brand identity with a grant valued at up to $50,000.
Some Outside Work Suspended Due To Extreme Heat, Ozone Alert
News On 6
On top of the triple-digit heat, Tuesday was also an ozone alert day.
View More Stories