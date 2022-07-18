GRDA Monitors Grand Lake For Blue-Green Algae Blooms

Monday, July 18th 2022, 6:18 pm

The Grand River Dam Authority said parts of Grand Lake are being monitored for Blue-Green algae. Experts said the extreme heat we are dealing with this month can make it even worse.

A bloom had been spotted at Ketchum Cove. Although it’s now gone, that area is being closely watched.

GRDA leaders said Blue-Green algae is always present, but right now it’s present at a much higher level, and that is what makes it dangerous.

OSU Associate Professor Andy Dzialowski said this month’s extreme heat, low winds, and proper nutrients have created the perfect recipe for Blue-Green algae blooms in Oklahoma lakes.

“What happens is when conditions are good for the algae they bloom, and that’s how these events happen, like at Grand Lake when you get an accumulation of algae on the surface,” Dzialowski said.

He said this is a common algae, but when it becomes a large toxic bloom, it’s harmful to people and animals.

“It could cause irritation, respiratory issues, stomach discomfort, or even severe liver and neurological impacts,” Dzialowski said.

Blue-Green algae is in most Oklahoma lakes, but Grand Lake is highly populated and closely monitored, making bloom sightings more likely.

“We have teams that monitor the lakes weekly even through the summer and they will be in Ketchum Cove a few times a week for the duration of the swim season,” said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesperson.

Dzialowski said the algae is easy to spot.

“It could be like green pea soup, it could have foam or scum, some people say it looks like a layer of paint or shellac over the reservoir,” Dzialowski said.

The Suarez family is visiting from Texas. They said they plan on being in the lake every day this week and hope if the water does become unsafe, someone will warn them.

“The water looks clean, I think if there was something in the lake dangerous to the public the people in charge would’ve said don’t get in the water or watch out, so we are confident,” Veronica Suarez said.

GRDA said the blooms can appear and disappear within 24 hours, so if you do see any of the blue green algae, you should report it to them as soon as you can. To file a report, call GRDA at 800-522-0206 or 918-256-0911.