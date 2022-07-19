New 988 Mental Health Lifeline Receives Dozens Of Calls Per Day

Monday, July 18th 2022, 10:25 pm

There's now an easier way for Oklahomans to get help with their mental health.

Oklahoma's new 988 mental health lifeline just went active.

All you do is call or text 988 at any time, from anywhere in the U.S. and you'll be connected to support.

In Oklahoma, dozens of people are already using the line every day.

It's a simple three-digit number aimed to make an incredible difference. You can call at any time for whatever you're dealing with.

"Suicidal ideation, thoughts of harming another person, depression, anxiety, stress, relationship problems, etcetera, people are welcome to call for themselves or a loved one or a friend," said Thomas Bond, Director of Communications, Solari Crisis & Human Services

Solari Crisis and Human Services, which operates the line in Oklahoma, said they're averaging around 60 calls a day.

Some of those callers had needs beyond what could be handled on the phone -- so the lifeline sent in-person help.

"We can dispatch a mobile team to the person's location. Now, we can also provide connections to local resources throughout Oklahoma to provide continued care for the caller after the phone call ends," said Bond.

Jeff Dismukes with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health said when that happens, they don't call law enforcement -- it's strictly behavior health experts coming to help.

"This is an opportunity to have that response when appropriate to be mental health professionals and be able to work directly with those mental health professionals to lead the individuals to the right services," said Dismukes.

He said the 988 mental health lifeline is a step in the right direction because Oklahoma has an urgent need for mental health services.

Calling or texting the 988 lifeline is completely free and confidential.

"We have high rates of mental illness in the state, we have high rates of substance use in the state, we have many people who are seeking services," said Dismukes.