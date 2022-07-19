City Of Broken Arrow Changes Construction Project's Hours To Avoid Heat

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 8:08 am

By: News On 6

Construction crews have been working to improve the New Orleans Square intersection in Broken Arrow for about a month now but the extreme heat is posing an issue for workers.

The city council approved revising the operation hours for the project to be 24-hours a day.

Construction Manager Tim Robins says workers are now placing concrete in the early morning hours instead of the hottest part of the day. He says so far it's making a huge difference.

