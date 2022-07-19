×
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (July 19)
Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 11:02 am
By:
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (July 19)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's July 19, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Man Hits Family In Montana, Kills 2 With Shotgun
Associated Press
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Tulsa Police Share Details On How Officers Work Amid The Extreme Heat
News On 6
The extreme heat is taking a toll on first responders and adding more challenges to an already demanding job for firefighters, EMSA workers and police.
Uvalde Schools Look To Fire Chief Arredondo After Shooting
Associated Press
Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students.
Body Found In Illinois River Near Elephant Rock In Tahlequah
News On 6
Authorities said a body was found Wednesday on the Illinois River. The Grand River Dam Authority said a citizen found the body near Elephant Rock northeast of Tahlequah.
Feds Charge 36 In Alleged Health Care Fraud Schemes Totaling $1.2 Billion
CBS News
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen people who are accused of orchestrating health care fraud schemes across the country.
Wild Weather Wednesday: Meet Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Get to know News On 6's newest Meteorologist Aaron Reeves. Hosted by Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer!
