Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 2:45 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Health Department is encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated now, to avoid the back-to-school rush.

The THD says their clinics get very busy as the first day of school approaches, so parents should get their kids vaccinated now.

Parents can call or visit the Health Department's online portal to schedule appointments. Walk-ins are not accepted this year.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with a look at what families should know.