Doctor Explains Signs Of Heat-Related Illnesses

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 6:32 pm

Doctors said it is important for everyone to know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

EMSA has taken more than 50 people to the hospital during this current heat wave.

Doctors said heat exhaustion can start when temperatures are in the 80s.

Student athletes across our area are taking precautions to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

Everyone is doing their best to stay cool during Union's strength and conditioning training this summer.

While there is some activity outside, like throwing the football around for a few minutes while waiting for the gym, Head Athletic Trainer Dan Newman said most training is indoors.

“We have emergency action plans for heat illness, from heat exhaustion to heat cramps and you know, hopefully we'll never have to deal with it, but heat stroke,” Newman said.

Part of that action plan involves cold water immersion tanks when students get too hot.

"We're looking for kids that [are] kind of stumbling around. We flag kids that maybe have a pre-existing health condition,” Newman said.

Emergency Physician Dr. James Hensel works at Ascension St. John and said some signs of heat exhaustion include a headache, fatigue and confusion.

A heat stroke might involve a rapid heart rate, fainting, and not sweating. The symptoms are very similar, and all serious.

"The big thing with heat exhaustion progressing to heat stroke is there is this gray area where the symptoms are very similar. And you're not gonna know what your internal vital signs are and so you're not gonna know that your body is no longer regulating its temperature,” Dr. Hensel said. “So if you start feeling heat exhaustion symptoms it's really important that, at that point you get medical evaluation and not wait to see how things are gonna go."

Back at the gym, Newman said pre-hydrating, eating regular meals and getting rest, are all crucial.

"Even a well-conditioned athlete, it's still so much stress on the body, that you know, you're just playing with fire,” Newman said.

Doctors said it can take a week or two to acclimate to this heat.

Newman said one way to do that is to go for a 10 to 15 minute walk, and advises bringing a bottle of water.