Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 10:46 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast for July 21, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast for July 21, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’
Associated Press
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation’s efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
Chat With The Chef: Out-Of-County Warrants
News 9
On this episode of Chat With The Chief, Lisa Monahan discusses out-of-county warrants with Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.
Teen Accused Of Stealing Grandmother's Car Before Hit & Run Crash, Police Say
News On 6
A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she allegedly stole her grandmother's car before being involved in a hit and run crash on Thursday morning.
Heat Advisories, A Few Pop-Up Storms
Alan Crone
There is a slight chance for storms as another hot summer day gets underway on Thursday.
Beloved Monarch Butterflies Now Listed As Endangered
Associated Press
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
Skiatook Splash Pad Closed To Conserve Water, Others Seeing High Turnouts Amid Heat Wave
Cal Day
The City of Skiatook says it is keeping its splash pad turned off during the extremely hot weather in an effort to conserve water. Other cities are seeing lots of visitors at their attractions as the temperature heats up.
View More Stories