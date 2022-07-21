Thursday, July 21st 2022, 7:21 am

By: News On 6

Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman In Neck With Pen At Tulsa QuikTrip

A federal grand jury has indicted the man who police say stabbed an 87-year-old woman in the neck with a pen at a convenience store in June.

Donald Shibley is charged with six counts, including assault, carjacking and robbery.

Related Story: Police Arrest Man They Say Stabbed Woman Before Stealing Her Car

According to investigators, after he stabbed the victim, Shibley tried to take her car from the store near 51st and Lewis.

Tulsa police say it did not take long to link Shibley to the stabbing because they say he left hospital paperwork behind at the store.

Prosecutors also say Shibley assaulted a different driver two days earlier, at an apartment complex on Riverside.

Prosecutors say in that case, he took the driver's jewelry, gun and car and then crashed into a restaurant.