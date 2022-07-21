Skiatook Splash Pad Closed To Conserve Water, Others Seeing High Turnouts Amid Heat Wave

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 7:30 am

The City of Skiatook says it is keeping its splash pad turned off during the extremely hot weather in an effort to conserve water. Other cities are seeing lots of visitors at their attractions as the temperature heats up.

Skiatook is not under any mandatory water conservation rules right now, the city says this is just precautionary measure. Officials say the splash pad uses about 100,000 gallons of water every day.

The city is experiencing high demand in water right now. In addition to providing water for Skiatook, they are also responsible for providing water to another rural district.

They’re not at a critical shortage, but taking this step to help make sure they don’t reach that point.

The move has left some visitors disappointed.

“We were hoping to play in the splash pad, it’s probably one of our favorite places to go whenever it’s real," said Troy Crews, who showed up to the park this week.

It's a different story at the two splash pads in Owasso. The city says the splash pads have been popular in the heat and at this time, there are no concerns over conserving water.

Leaders say they are getting calls from people in surrounding cities to make sure their amenities are running.

"We want to be here for the community, for surrounding communities, for anyone who wants to come out and enjoy the time outdoors even in the heat," said Larry Langford with the City of Owasso.

The city of Tulsa also says its splash pads are functioning and there are currently no concerns over shutting them down to conserve water.