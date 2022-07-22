12 Homes In Jenks Evacuated After Workers Hit Natural Gas Line

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 7:22 am

By: News On 6

People in about a dozen homes in Jenks had to evacuate after workers struck a natural gas line on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say crews hit the line near 11th and Highway 75 at around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene following the accident. Officers say the line could have had up to a 150-foot blast radius.

"Luckily, this was in the middle of the day where people are still at work. We didn't have a lot of people at home, but everyone we did make contact with, we were able to get them out of the house, and get them somewhere else," said Officer Joshua Semke from the Jenks Police Department.

It took ONG workers about three hours to shut of the gas.

Officials say the line has been repaired.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.











