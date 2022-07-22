Local Organization Hosts STEM Workshop At OSU Tulsa

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 8:11 am

By: News On 6

A local organization is hosting a workshop in Tulsa for students interested in STEM fields.

STEMFORCE is hosting the event at OSU Tulsa this week.

The event will focus on understanding ideas in science, using hands-on learning and creative thinking skills.

Students were given the task of building a sustainable storefront in the Greenwood district.

"We can take that STEM education and go into coorporations that really foster innovation so that we can have new innovations," said Sa'cha Sells, Vice President of STEMFORCE.

The workshop runs through Saturday.