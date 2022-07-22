Pet of the Week: Ambree the Boston Terrier mix

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 12:42 pm

By: News On 6

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

Meet Ambree, she is a 2-year-old Boston Terrier mix who is sweet but very shy. The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa says she was in a home with 30 dogs and did not have a lot of human contact. She is slowly warming up to people and learning to be a "Dog ."

Ambree would do best in a home with another dog to boost her confidence. If you'd like to adopt Ambree, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park.