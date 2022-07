Friday, July 22nd 2022, 4:45 pm

By: News On 6

People experiencing a mental health crisis now have a quicker and easier way of getting help by dialing 988. The hotline was launched over the weekend across the country so we asked Dr. Sarah Johnson from OSU Tulsa to discuss the push to provide more mental health resources nationwide as well as some other hotlines to provide help to specific communities.

