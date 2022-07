Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 7:15 pm

By: News On 6

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who they say escaped custody.

Deputies say Christian Franklin escaped in McAlester from a work crew getting lunch at McDonald's.

They say Franklin was doing time for drug charges and was arrested last October.

They say deputies are actively searching for Franklin but have not gotten any tips yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at the number at (918)-423-5858.