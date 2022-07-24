Tulsa Air And Space Museum Hosts Tuskegee Heirs Comic Creators

Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 9:31 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum invited creators of a Tuskegee Airmen comic book to be a part of a new exhibit.

Artists Marcus Williams and Greg Burnham visited the museum Saturday to showcase Tuskegee Heirs, their futuristic sci-fi comic based on real people.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American military pilots who fought in World War II, known for having planes with painted red tails.

The exhibit will feature Oklahoma-based stories of the airmen that lived and worked in Oklahoma after their service.

The full Tuskegee Legacy exhibit officially launches Tuesday afternoon.