Monday, July 25th 2022, 10:07 am

By: News On 6

Playing with your child is important, and it may sound simple, but there several ways you can maximize that precious time to make sure you help them grow and develop.

Kendra Morgan, Child Development Expert and founder of 'Building All Children,' a child assessment and playgroup non-profit, joined the News On 6 team on Monday to discuss the importance of play.