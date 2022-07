Monday, July 25th 2022, 4:28 pm

By: News On 6

Kids are putting their skills to the test this week at the Real Madrid Soccer Camp.

Experienced pro coaches from Spain are in town running the camp and giving kids professional training sessions.

At the end of the week, the coaches will evaluate the kids and the best will go to Madrid to play in a tournament with other kids from around the world.

The camp goes through Friday at the Titan Sports Complex near 81st and Elwood.