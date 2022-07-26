84-Year-Old Man Located, Silver Alert Canceled By Tulsa Police

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 10:32 am

By: News On 6

UPDATE 10:30 AM: The Tulsa Police Department said Bobby Howard, 84, has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Howard was found Tuesday according to the TPD. His condition is unknown.

***

Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say could be in danger.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Bobby Howard, who they say has memory loss.

Howard was last seen this afternoon near 61st and Sheridan possibly wearing a yellow shirt and a ball cap.

Police say he drives a maroon 20-15 Ford F-150 with the Oklahoma license place O-U-T-X.

If you see Howard or know where he is, call police.








