Crews In Pawnee County Fight Large Grass Fire For Several Hours

Monday, July 25th 2022, 9:28 pm

By: News On 6

Firefighters in Pawnee County were able to get a large grass fire under control on Monday, just north of Hallett.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and several nearby fire departments fought the fire for several hours.

"What's important to keep in mind is that our local fire departments, our volunteer fire departments, have all come together to ensure that our constituency here in the county is safe," said Nick Mahoney, Pawnee County Undersheriff.

The sheriff's office said no homes have been evacuated but they're keeping an eye on hot spots.