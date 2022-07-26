Man Caught With Stolen Truck At Tulsa Gas Station Arrested

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 5:58 am

By: News On 6

A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of driving a truck stolen from an area veterans center, with a police-issued pistol inside.

Police say it all started around 3 a.m. when officers spotted a man who they say was acting suspiciously around a pickup truck at a gas station near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. Police ran the tag on the truck and found that it was stolen. Officers then tried to confront the man

and he fled from police on foot.

According to police, officers ran the plates on the truck again and found that it had been taken from a veterans center near 91st and Mingo. As officers were searching the vehicle, they found an older TPD-issued firearm that they believe may have been from a burglary of a former officer.

Police say the suspect ran away and hid in an alleyway a few blocks away. After he refused several commands, officers say they had to tase him and he was then taken into custody.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and will then be booked into jail.

Police say no officers were injured in the pursuit.