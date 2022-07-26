Watch: Discovery Lab Teaches Science Lessons Through Unique Experiments

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 2:21 pm

By: News On 6

It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean kids have to stop learning.

Discovery Lab at the Gathering Place teaches kids science lessons through unique experiments. One is called a chemical traffic light because when you shake it, the chemicals change colors to yellow, red, and green.

Brad McNutt is an educator at Discovery Lab. He says the solution is made up of sodium hydroxide and glucose with an indicator called indigo carmine. That shows when the solution becomes oxidized meaning oxygen is mixed in. When it's green and red, that means there is oxygen, and when it's gone, it turns yellow.

"The thing with that when you're talking like a science class is solutions all look the same. So, we have these things called indicators that we can add to a solution that will change a particular color to tell us what properties of the solution there are,” McNutt said.

In another experiment, you add a universal indicator to water to make it change colors. For acids, the liquid changes from a certain range of colors, and for bases, a different range ending on purple.

McNutt says we're able to eat or drink acids and bases are used for cleaning materials.

"One you don't want to ingest, and one is something that's safe to ingest, but they look exactly the same. So, the point of these indicator solutions is just to tell us what we got and the certain properties inside of it,” McNutt said.