Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 5:13 pm

By: News On 6

Scorsese Looks To Premiere Killers Of The Flower Moon At Cannes Film Festival

The release date for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has been moved from November to next May.

Deadline said Scorsese wants to premiere the film at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

The film will come out in theaters after that.

Killers of the Flower Moon was filmed in Pawhuska and stars Leonardo Decaprio, Brendan Fraser and Robert De Niro.