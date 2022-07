Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 5:27 am

By: News On 6

The City of Broken Arrow is looking for feedback when it comes to public transportation.

A recent study said people in Broken Arrow are most interested in having mass transit in the Rose District. Helping senior citizens and people with disabilities who need assistance going to the doctor was also a priority.

The study also found Broken Arrow residents want mass transit to and from the airport, the City of Tulsa and to areas southeast of Broken Arrow.

Click Here to read the full study.