Cooking Corner: Three Sisters Salad

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 1:23 pm

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

We're happy to welcome back Marleta Giles from the OSU Extension who's making a Three Sisters Salad today.

Ingredients

Apple Cider Vinaigrette:

 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

 ¼ cup honey

 ¾ cup olive oil

 Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Salad

 2 zucchini, halved lengthwise and seeded

 2 yellow summer squash, halved lenthwise and seeded

 2 ears corn, husked

 2 Tbs olive oil

 Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

 2 cups cooked cranberry or pinto beans, drained

 1 medium yellow tomato or ¾ cup yellow cherry tomatoes, diced

 2 plum (Roma) tomatoes or ¾ cup cherry tomatoes, diced

Instructions

Vinaigrette:

1. In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients and whisk to blend.

2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 10 days.

Salad:

3. Prepare a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or preheat a gas grill to high.

4. Brush the zucchini, squash, and corn with oil, seasoning on all sides with salt and pepper.

5. Grill the zucchini and squash until crisp-tender and grill-marked on both sides, about 10 minutes.

6. At the same time, grill the corn until lightly browned, turning to cook all sides, 4 to 5 minutes.

7. Transfer the zucchini and squash to a cutting board and finely dice, then empty into a large bowl.

8. Cut the kernels from the corn and add to the bowl along with the beans and yellow and red tomatoes.

9. Add ¼ cup vinaigrette and toss to coat.

10. Season with salt and pepper and toss again.

11. Serve at room temperature or cold. Enjoy!

Servings: 8

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Calories: 327

Calories from Fat: 25

Cholesterol: 0

Sodium: 190 mg

Potassium: 520 mg

Carbohydrates: 25 g

Fiber: 5 g

Sugars: 13 g

Protein: 5 g