Cooking Corner: Three Sisters Salad

We're happy to welcome back Marleta Giles from the OSU Extension who's making a Three Sisters Salad today.
Ingredients
Apple Cider Vinaigrette:
6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
¼ cup honey
¾ cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Salad
2 zucchini, halved lengthwise and seeded
2 yellow summer squash, halved lenthwise and seeded
2 ears corn, husked
2 Tbs olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
2 cups cooked cranberry or pinto beans, drained
1 medium yellow tomato or ¾ cup yellow cherry tomatoes, diced
2 plum (Roma) tomatoes or ¾ cup cherry tomatoes, diced
Instructions
Vinaigrette:
1. In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients and whisk to blend.
2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to 10 days.
Salad:
3. Prepare a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or preheat a gas grill to high.
4. Brush the zucchini, squash, and corn with oil, seasoning on all sides with salt and pepper.
5. Grill the zucchini and squash until crisp-tender and grill-marked on both sides, about 10 minutes.
6. At the same time, grill the corn until lightly browned, turning to cook all sides, 4 to 5 minutes.
7. Transfer the zucchini and squash to a cutting board and finely dice, then empty into a large bowl.
8. Cut the kernels from the corn and add to the bowl along with the beans and yellow and red tomatoes.
9. Add ¼ cup vinaigrette and toss to coat.
10. Season with salt and pepper and toss again.
11. Serve at room temperature or cold. Enjoy!
Servings: 8
Nutritional analysis per serving:
Calories: 327
Calories from Fat: 25
Cholesterol: 0
Sodium: 190 mg
Potassium: 520 mg
Carbohydrates: 25 g
Fiber: 5 g
Sugars: 13 g
Protein: 5 g