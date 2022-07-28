Early-Morning Fire Destroys Building Near Downtown Tulsa

Thursday, July 28th 2022, 8:50 am

By: News On 6

A historic building was destroyed after a large fire broke out near downtown Tulsa.

Officials say crews were first called to the scene near West Admiral Boulevard and North Maybelle Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Officials say they initially heard that someone was living inside the building, but when crews arrived on the scene, it was covered in flames. Officials searched the building but did not find anyone.

Crews are working to knock down part of the building to make sure the fire is completely out.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.