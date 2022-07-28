Front Arrives Thursday

Thursday, July 28th 2022, 5:29 am

Rain chances finally return to Green Country offering a small break from the intense summer.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The front has made it into at least far northern OK Thursday morning and will eventually stall near the I-40 corridor Thursday afternoon before gradually moving more south later in the night. The front should eventually clear most of the immediate area Friday evening before stalling again along the north Texas Red River Valley. This brings some heat relief, gradually today, and more noticeably Friday and Saturday across the northern third of the state. Southeastern OK remains near 100 today and the lower 90s or upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Metro temps Friday should top out in the lower to mid-80s, with lower 80s Saturday. The midlevel ridge builds back into the area early next week bringing more heat and humidity issues with a return of triple-digit temps by at least Tuesday.

Scattered shower chances are underway this morning across northeastern OK and southern Kansas. A few scattered showers or storms will re-form later this afternoon along and south of the I-40 corridor with daytime heating. Once again, stronger storms will be capable of downburst winds. Most data suggest higher precipitation chances Friday and Saturday will remain across the northern sections, along and north of highway 412 with lower chances across southern OK. I'll need to stress that not all locations, even in the northern areas will receive rainfall with this event, but chances will remain near the 60 to 80% range. The upper flow is supportive of training of cells (several cells moving over the same area) and may result in some localized high water, street flooding, or drainage issues at times Friday and Saturday across the northern third of the region.

The resultant increase in low-level moisture and evapotranspiration from the expected rainfall will bring increasing heat index values into the area early next week.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV





