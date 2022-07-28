Statue Of Jesus Stolen From Midtown Tulsa Church

Thursday, July 28th 2022, 5:55 am

A midtown Tulsa church is hoping for its statue of Jesus to be returned after it was stolen from an outdoor reflection area.

Yale Avenue Christian Church leaders say the statue sat by the swing and flower garden, which has been a popular place for people to come out to rest and pray. Rev. Andy Campbell says it was another church employee who noticed the statue missing just weeks ago.

He’s hopeful whoever took it needed inspiration and is now getting it from the statue. The church is considering replacing it with better security measures unless it is returned.

Leaders say they’re still focused on ministering to Tulsa but the reason for someone stealing the statue has left them with more questions than answers.

"It was a blow to us, like anything else you wonder why would somebody take it, did they want it for their home or did they destroy it," said Rev. Campbell. "It was a little disheartening to see that it was missing; There’s definitely an empty hole where the Jesus statue used to be."

If anyone has the statue, the church says they will gladly take it back without pressing charges and they say it can be returned anonymously.