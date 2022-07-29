City Of Collinsville To Host Fourth Of July Celebration After Supply Chain Issued Caused Delay

Friday, July 29th 2022, 7:19 am

By: News On 6

The City of Collinsville is getting ready for its Fourth of July celebration this weekend, nearly a month after the holiday.

The original celebration was set for the Fourth of July weekend weeks ago, but couldn’t go on because of supply chain problems.

Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk says they’ll be ready for Saturday.

Leaders are encouraging a big crowd despite the delay. Those coming out are encouraged to wear their red, white and blue. There will also be food trucks and other family-friendly activities ahead of the big fireworks show.

City leaders say thousands of people come out every year to the July 4th celebration, so it was important for them to make the event happen eventually, even upping the ante this time around.

“It really was frustrating and a let down to our community, we really wanted to make it bigger and better so I can tell you we added to the fireworks so the display will be bigger and better than it has ever been,” said City Manager Pam Polk.

The free events gets underway on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the city park.