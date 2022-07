Friday, July 29th 2022, 8:27 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert on behalf of the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office for a missing 81-year-old man.

According to OHP, 81-year-old David Sheedy had gone missing, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Troopers say he was located sometime before noon on Friday.